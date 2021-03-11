John and Laurie Wiles, Present Their Review of the 2021 Hyundai Venue SEL; Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor; José Alvarado, Westchester County Board Legislator (LD-17); and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11905369

PINEHURST, NC; and YONKERS, NY — MARCH 11, 2021 — Discussion opens to Driving Me Crazy duo John and Laurie Wiles’ review of the 2021 Hyundai Venue SEL. From 10-10:30am EST

Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher / Editor speaks to hyperlocal concerns from 10:30-11:30am.

ANOTHER YONKERS SHOOTING: Shaun D. Hutchinson, of Easton, Pennsylvania, was found shot in the head in a first-floor hallway of 157 Warburton Ave. and pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Alexis D. Rose, 35, fled the scene in his car and car was found in Mount Vernon, blocks away from his home in The Bronx.

PUSHING FOR A FULL GAMBLING LICENSE: A group of more than 20 businesses, labor unions and community organizations called on state lawmakers to grant Empire City the license that would allow live table games and mobile sports betting. At a a virtual press conference Thursday, “A Sure Bet for New York’s Future” Alliance said the casino would help fill in financial gaps and provide more local jobs. Empire City Casino says it was the largest private employer in Yonkers before the pandemic.

TARGET REPLACING SEARS: Yonkers officials broke ground on a new Target store at the Cross County Shopping Center. he 132,000-square-foot store will occupy most of the space that once housed Sears. It’s also expected to bring in a total of 700 construction and permanent jobs. Target is taking out a 40 year lease and is expected to open in 2022.

LOCAL DEATH TOLLS: Westchester County Executive George Latimer and legislators held a ceremony and lowered flags to half-staff for a day of remembrance. Westchester saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 3, 2020 The county then became the epicenter for the pandemic in New York. Yonkers suffered the most death from this horrific virus.

FOUR DAY SCHOOLING: For a year Yonkers has had full-time, in-class learning for it’s 27,000 students – and Mayor Mike Spano insists that it is to bring them back into the classroom. He says he wants all students, starting with grades K-8, in the classroom four days a week. However, Samatha Rosado Cirello, the head of the Yonkers teachers union, says the district needs rapid testing at all the schools and for all of the teachers to be vaccinated. Yonkers Public Schools puts the infection rate at Yonkers Public Schools at about 2% — 121 cases out of 27,000.

LOTS OF SHOTS: A New York State run mass site is located at the National Guard Armory on North Broadway in Yonkers. State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh has said getting people in underserved communities registered and vaccinated is the goal. His office and other local representatives have been busy helping residents to register. The national guard is helping provide 1,000 vaccinations a day.

YONKERS BRAVEST RANKS GROW: Thirty new probationary firefighters started working at stations in Yonkers. This year’s graduation ceremony looked a little different this year with social distancing, masks, and no families present.

Westchester County Board Legislator José Alvarado (LD-17), speaks about his concerns with respect to the need of Legislative District 17, the effect of economic development, the election, and more. From 11:30am-12Noon EST

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor is your host today.