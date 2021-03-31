John and Laurie Wiles, Present Their Review of the 2021 Lincoln Corsair and 2021 GMC Canyon 4WD AT4 Crew Cab; Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor; Gabrielle M. Etzel The Unvarnished Blog Publisher/Editor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11913297

PINEHURST, NC, and YONKERS, NY — MARCH April 1, 2021 — Discussion opens to the Driving Me Crazy duo John and Laurie Wiles’ review of the 2021 Lincoln Corsair and the GMC Canyon 4WD AT4 Crew Cab. From 10-10:30am EST

Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher / Editor speaks to hyperlocal concerns. From 10:30-11:15am

Gabrielle M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher/Editor speaks to President Biden introduction of an $2 Trillion infrastructure plan. The plan is a combination of subsidies for corporations and subsidies for state and local governments—both of which are unneeded and wasteful. From 11:15am-12Noon. EST.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris is your host today.