John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher /Editor; Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-Monday, March 8, 2021 From 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201.

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet — http://tobtr.com/s/11904992

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL; WHITE PLAINS, NY; and YONKERS, NY — March 15, 2021 —White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor opens the broadcast day this Monday morning.

Discussion revolves around the cacophony of opinion demanding Governor Cuomo step down as Governor in light of 7 allegations of sexual impropriety initiated by the governor, despite no one telling how that was initiated, whether anything transpired, and why there are police reports to substantiate such allegations. Refer to the editorial Julius Caesar, General, Emperor of the Roman Empire: 100 B.C. to 45 B.C. By WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, JOHN BAILEY, and HEZI ARIS written by White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor John Bailey and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris. From 10-10:30am EST.

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst/Pundit speaks to the political crisis swirling bout NYS Government ndrew M. Cuomo. We learn what proof those alleging misconduct by the governor must have to valid assertions of impropriety.

While the women’s allegation have been divulged, in light of the #MeToo movement are allegation sufficient in a court of law? What is required? Are Democrats concocting a centurion to wrestle control from the governor in order to satisfy their political net rests?

There are at least 7 women alleging misconduct by the governor? What conduct is regarded as unwelcome? Can women say “no” and “walk out?” Would it be appropriate to file a police report? Even if there is concern over retribution of some kind, does it not behoove a woman who feels a man’s overtures are unwelcome wise to write a telling of what transpired and send a copy to herself, another to herself that would be presented in a sealed envelop to a judge, and another intended future legal counsel representing the plaintiff, among other anticipated appropriate parties? One letter to such parties, with each envelope a copy of the original. Made available to a court if/when unwanted overture contained after the “offender” is told “no” or to “back off”! From 11-11:30am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor will thereafter reveal a panoply of hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international concerns with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon EST.