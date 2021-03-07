John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher /Editor; Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, Kathryn Goetzke, Founder of iFred and Creator of Hopeful Minds, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-Monday, March 8, 2021 From 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL; RENO, NV; WHITE PLAINS, NY; and YONKERS, NY — March 8, 2021 —White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor John Bailey opens the broadcast day this Monday morning.

Those nursing home residents who succumbed to their demise due to Covid-19 during the time when hospitals were inundated to their breaking point with new patients was the first telling to undermine Governor Andrew M. Cuomo with the assertion that he did not reveal the number of nursing home patients who died. Within a few weeks, allegations of unwelcome sexual misconduct by five women against Gov. Cuomo were divulged. The allegations would lead to the New York State Senate Democratic Majority to advance legislation repealing the temporary emergency powers that the legislature granted the Governor last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation revokes the Governor’s authority to issue new directives while allowing those that are now enforced and that pertain to preserving public health to continue under significantly greater legislative oversight. That conduct would supposedly restore the pre-existing balance of power, ensure checks and balances even during a state of emergency, and mandates a better flow of information between the Governor, the Legislature, and the State’s localities for the remainder of the pandemic. S.5357, passed by the Senate Majority, will only take affect if the New York State Assembly concurs. Westchester County Executive George Latimer recently spoke about the increased violence against of attacks on Asian-American. He urged anyone attacked or abused due to their nationality to report the incident to the Westchester Human Rights Commission at 914-995-7710.

Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit delves into the following concerns:

Boise, ID kids and adults of all ages tossed protective face-covering masks into burning trash cans at a #BurnTheMask rally. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber is worried Spring Break crowds may become COVID Super Spreader Events. Is there an explanation as to the disregard people have to their own well-being and those of others? Why has mask wearing become such a visceral issue for many people thought the country. Calls are growing for Acting U.S. Attorney General to investigate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on allegations that seniors in wealthy enclaves of Key Largo received vaccinations as early as mid-January. Incidences of people as far away as Argentina arriving in Florida and gaining access ahead of local residents have also been reported. Inoculation sites that were open in some part of Westchester County was not made public but were presented to the politically connected to garner favor among their constituents Catholic Bishops are advising parishioners that the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is “morally compromised” because it is linked to cells obtained from aborted fetal tissue. Are there enough vaccines for people to search for another vaccination option?

Kathryn Goetze has kicked off the Global Hope Challenge in Conjunction with iFred’s Hopeful Cities Launch in Reno, Nevada.

“Hope is not a destination, but a journey,” advised Kathryn Goetzke, Founder of iFred Founder and Creator of Hopeful Minds, Hopeful Cities, and the Hope Matrix.

“Based on the Hopeful Minds curriculum, we designed a simple program specifically for teens and adults that starts engaging others in the Science of Hope. You can measure your hope pre and post, using the Adult Snyder Hope Scale, and thanks to the support of the City of Reno, we are able to offer this free to all around the world.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor reveals a panoply of hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international concerns with commensurate analysis.

