Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, Candidate for Yonkers City Council President, Calls on Governor Cuomo to Immediately Resign

Why won’t Mike Khader do the same?

March 8, 2021 — As a resident of Yonkers, New York, I witnessed Governor Andrew Cuomo lead us through a pandemic with great enthusiasm and success. I was in awe of his leadership, as was the State of New York and the country. Those victories, however, don’t grant him the license to sexually harass anyone. I will never support an individual who treats women or any human in such an abhorrent manner. I am calling on Governor Cuomo to immediately resign as he is unable to effectively govern at this time.

I applaud those that have stood up and verbalized how disgraceful, inexcusable and shameful these actions are. The question is why hasn’t City Council President Mike Khader joined us? Why is Khader silent on this issue? Who is Khader obliged to that prevents him from calling out these wrongs?

It’s time we recognize women, such as Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who are very able, ready, and willing to step in and govern immediately.

I remain confident that Council President Khader will put aside whatever impedes him from doing the right thing so that our great State can move forward addressing the important issues that stand before us.

