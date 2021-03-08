Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, Candidate for Yonkers City Council President, Calls on Governor Cuomo to Immediately Resign

Why won’t Mike Khader do the same?
March 8, 2021 — As a resident of Yonkers, New York, I witnessed Governor Andrew Cuomo lead us through a pandemic with great enthusiasm and success. I was in awe of his leadership, as was the State of New York and the country. Those victories, however, don’t grant him the license to sexually harass anyone. I will never support an individual who treats women or any human in such an abhorrent manner. I am calling on Governor Cuomo to immediately resign as he is unable to effectively govern at this time.
I applaud those that have stood up and verbalized how disgraceful, inexcusable and shameful these actions are. The question is why hasn’t City Council President Mike Khader joined us? Why is Khader silent on this issue? Who is Khader obliged to that prevents him from calling out these wrongs?
It’s time we recognize women, such as Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who are very able, ready, and willing to step in and govern immediately.
I remain confident that Council President Khader will put aside whatever impedes him from doing the right thing so that our great State can move forward addressing the important issues that stand before us.
# # #
For more information about Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, Esq. and her campaign, visit: LakishaForYonkers.com, Tel.: (914) 721-0082 | Email: contact@lakishaforyonkers.com | Website: www.lakishaforyonkers.com
The mayor should come out and support Collins. The above comment should show him that. I’ve been hitting the streets for her for 5 straight days. As far as I know, the mayor is endorsing Mike. Please Mayor if you are seeing this. Come out and support Collins. Mike Khader only pretends to be your friend. The comment above should show you that you need to come out and support her.
What has Lakisha done to mov eYonkers forward besides being a good Spano foot soldier?
Once Khader wins
Spano and Meier will pay a severe price
Khader will lie to your face and say yes i did and i called him and told him to step down.
Next day he will say he wants him to stay in office .
Its the Yonkers way lie, lie, lie.
Lies catch up to you and you will lose.