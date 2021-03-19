Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, Candidate for Yonkers City Council President, Supports State Assembly and Senate Tax Reform Proposal Requiring the Wealthy to Pay Their Fair Share

YONKERS, NY — March 19, 2021 — Yesterday, Yonkers City Council President candidate Lakisha Collins-Bellamy endorsed the proposals by the New York State Assembly and Senate to require New York’s very wealthy citizens to pay more in taxes to help the State weather the pandemic and provide adequate funding for Yonkers Public Schools and other districts around the state.

“New York’s middle class are struggling and the number of poor New Yorkers is growing,” she said, “The fairest way out of this is to ask our wealthiest residents to help out. Lakisha Collins noted that incomes and assets of New York’s wealthier residents actually grew during the pandemic since most did not lose their jobs and the stock market has risen to record highs. At the same time, she said, job losses were mostly borne by lower and middle income residents.

“The clerk you saw in the corner store or movie theater that closed, the waiter who worked in the restaurant that closed – they lost jobs and income and their families still suffer,” said Collins-Bellamy, adding, “A small tax increase on the wealthier New Yorkers will allow the state to continue providing the services that the majority of people count on.”

“Once again my opponent, Mike Khader, is silent when it comes to the needs of New Yorkers and funding our schools,” she added. “He refuses to say whether he supports a millionaire’s tax. I am not afraid to say where I stand, which is squarely for the needs of the working people of this city and this state, and our struggling public schools.”

She noted that New York’s labor community is strongly supporting the Senate and Assembly proposals. “I stand with the AFL-CIO, the New York State Teacher’s Union, and dozens of other labor unions in supporting this budget proposal,” said Collins-Bellamy.

The proposals made by the State Senate and Assembly would raise an estimated $6.5 billion for education and other critical needs by increasing the state’s personal income tax, estate tax and corporate franchise tax. The higher taxes would affect individuals reporting more than $1 million of income.

