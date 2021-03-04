Legislation & Codes Committee Meeting – Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11am EST Via WEBEX

YONKERS, NY — MARCH 4, 2021 — On behalf of Majority Leader Corazon Pineda-Isaac, please be advised that a Legislation & Codes Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11:00am via Webex. Please be advised that this meeting will be held “remotely” due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and will be available to the public on the following platforms:

TV

Optimum Channel 78

Verizon Channel 39

City of Yonkers Website

https://www.yonkersny.gov/

Facebook Live

“The City of Yonkers”

Agenda:

1. A General Ordinance amending Article VIII of Chapter 95 of Part II of the Code of the City of Yonkers entitled “water rates; bills”

2. A Resolution urging Mayor Mike Spano to direct the Yonkers Department of Traffic Engineering conduct a feasibility study regarding angled parking on streets in City Council Districts 1, 2, and 3, sufficiently wide to permit such practice

3. A Resolution directing the Parks and Planning Department of the City of Yonkers to conduct a study for the usage of Dunn Park as an outdoor senior citizen park

4. Any additional items that may properly come before this Committee.

Committee Members:

Corazón Pineda-Isaac, Chair, District 2

Mike Khader, Council President

Tasha Diaz, District 3

John Rubbo, District 4

Anthony Merante, District 6

A G E N D A

SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña |Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701