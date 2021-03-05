Marx Realty Breaks Ground For 130,000 s/f Target Store at Yonkers’ Cross County Center

YONKERS, NY — March 5, 2021 — One of the nation’s largest retailers, Target has signed a 40-year lease for the space that was once home to a four-story Sears store that closed in summer 2019.

The new Target, which will be the first in Yonkers, is scheduled to open in 2022.

“Today is an exciting day for the owners of Cross County Center and the Yonkers community. We could not be prouder to be home to the first Yonkers Target, as we continue to offer our shoppers and guests the best experience in shopping, dining and entertainment,” said Craig Deitelzweig, president and CEO of Marx Realty.

The 1,150,000 s/f Cross County Center is jointly owned by Marx Realty and Benenson Capital Partners.

The outdoor lifestyle center is located at the intersection of Cross County Parkway and I-87, attracting over 11 million visitors annually from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

In addition to the Target lease, H&M has signed a 10-year renewal to occupy 28,000 s/f at the shopping center and is currently completing a $5 million remodel to incorporate its upscale SOHO concept. H&M, which has been part of Cross County Center since 2009 will re-open later this month.

The Target and H&M leases are the first step in a multi-phase plan for Cross County Center that is focused on expanding the center’s uses.

The City of Yonkers has been working in tandem with Marx Realty to craft a multi-phase plan to further enrich the ‘town square’ concept, creating safe and healthy spaces punctuated by a beautiful open-air design.

At the ground breaking today, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, said, “As Yonkers welcomes Target, we also welcome more jobs and more opportunities to grow our economy.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer added, “As our local and state economy recovers from the impact of the pandemic, we must work closely with businesses to build back stronger. The addition of Target to Cross County Center will bring in needed jobs, which strengthens the role of workers, increases revenue, and adds a nationally respected retailer to a Yonkers landmark.”

Original publication by Real Estate Weekly