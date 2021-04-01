Mayor Shawyn Patterson Howard Refused Donation from Police Foundation to Assist in Gas Shortage … Public Safety at Risk!

MOUNT VERNON, NY — March 31, 2021 – #Confirmed: The Mount Vernon Police Foundation offered to cut a check in the amount of $7500 to help pay for fuel – but the mayor #REFUSED.

Instead, the Mayor cut a deal with the gas station on the corner of Columbus & 3rd and prepaid $1,000 for gas, according to sources. Units were told to gas up last night at Columbus & 3rd.

It’s unclear where the $1000 came from. But some say it’s silly for the mayor to turn away $7500 for $1000.

The Mt. Vernon Police Foundation is livid. We are told the remaining balance is $700 and change.