Mount Vernon “Forward Team” Files 1,300+ Petition Signatures – More Than Four Times the Requirement

Showing organizing strength that powered through the “March Madness” of collecting signatures during a pandemic, the Mount Vernon Forward team for City Council today filed more than 1,300 Democratic petition signatures with the County Board of Elections. That’s more than four times the number required to qualify for the June 22nd primary election ballot.

The “MV Forward” team of Danielle Browne, Cathlin Gleason, and Ed Poteat delivered the signatures to the Board of Elections in White Plains this afternoon.

“We’d like to thank our growing army of volunteers and the hundreds of hours they spent knocking on doors, working at train stations, and contacting Democratic voters one on one to help us put together this amazing show of strength. We believe this outpouring of support – even with social distancing, masks, and all the care required during this difficult time – shows a clear desire for progress in the great city of Mount Vernon. The MV Forward coalition is growing every day, and we welcome every volunteer to our cause. Together, we will keep Mount Vernon moving forward.”

Later this week, the MV Forward coalition will announce its professional campaign team and begin field operations. We encourage more volunteers to join the ranks: making calls, passing out literature, amplifying our candidates on social media, knocking on doors and organizing cottage parties. Prospective volunteers are urged to contact Campaign Manager Joe Fordyce at 914-573-6347 or votemvjfj@gmail.com.

SOURCE: Tom Watson