Mount Vernon Police Reform Public Comment Forum – March 16 & 17

MOUNT VERNON — March 16, 2021 — Public Comment Period for the Police Reform Report is Open. See below. It is being conducted via Zoom

The final report is open for public comment through Sunday, March 21, 2021 at https://cmvny.com/2021/03/11/mount-vernon-police-reform-commission-report/ all comments can be submitted to communications@cmvny.com

The Mount Vernon Police Reform Commission will be hosting three listening sessions on the report over the next week. The meetings will be Tuesday (16th) from 1pm-2:30pm and Wednesday (17th) from 6pm-7:30pm. You can find them on Youtube at CMVNY TV.