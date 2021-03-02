WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — March 2, 2021 — Traditionally, the enterprise computing landscape has long been dominated by Intel X86 servers. However, in recent times, due to the increased workloads and deceleration of X86 servers, competition is scaling up, and developers have more than one alternative for implementation.

One competitor giving Intel a run for their money is ARM. Having claimed the crown for the most popular mobile computing chip provider, ARM capabilities have begun scaling out, taking Intel head-on in the enterprise computing world. But why exactly are ARM-based servers running open-source OS distributions like this skyrocketing in demand? Below are the advantages of ARM computing solutions.

Advantages of ARM-based Servers

Since 2018, ARM servers have quickly taken shape in the market. While it may take time to overpower Intel, new-and-improved ARM-based servers give the tried-and-true solution a run for its money.

Cost and Customizability

Unlike Intel, which manufactures and sells licensed chips, the ARM business model is different, making their processors more inexpensive and customizable. Because physically building chips is costly, ARM licenses rights to its chip’s architecture.

This model is cheaper and highly customizable for vendors who can make their own chips and apply a select set of instructions from ARM’s architecture. Companies already utilizing ARM architecture include big names like Amazon, Apple, Google, and Samsung, which means smaller corporations won’t be far behind.

Power

ARM processors are known for power efficiency. Energy makes up 20 percent of datacenter costs, meaning businesses welcome energy-efficient servers to save on power bills. Because ARM borrows its architecture from mobile computing hardware—where power efficiency is pivotal—ARM servers operate within a 1 to 15-watt envelope, minimizing power consumption. In contrast, typical servers run within nothing less than 200 watts at load.

Why are ARM-based servers power-efficient? ARM uses an architecture known as the RISC (Reduced Instruction Set Computer). It utilizes single-set instructions, which are less complicated and require less power and transistors to execute commands.

Additionally, server installation doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Because ARM-based servers offer flexibility, low cost, and power efficiency, they’ll continue gaining traction in the open-source server industry.

Advantages of Intel-based Servers

Intel’s advantage still lies in its early market penetration. If a business wants to switch to ARM, it means procuring new server architecture, potentially costly and disruptive. On the other hand, if a company wants to scale out with Intel, they can purchase additional X86 servers for a hassle-free approach. Again, since many developers are used to X86s, diagnosing errors and compatibility with software isn’t a significant challenge.

The Future

While Intel isn’t about to lose its market dominance any time soon, ARM systems are stirring up the server landscape. With the gradual refining of ARM-based servers, which boost power efficiency and lower costs, ARM is likely to dominate the market where latency sensitivity isn’t the only differentiator. As ARM-based solutions thrive in an Intel-dominated space, it will be interesting to see which enterprise computing system will land in the lead in future ventures.