ALBANY, NY, MARCH 31, 2021– Assemblyman Mike Lawler (R,C,I,SAM-Pearl River) joined his colleagues in the Senate and Assembly Minority Conferences today at a press conference urging state Democrats to take action and distribute $1.3 billion in federal aid to renters and landlords in need of assistance. Lawler, who is a member on the Housing committee, knows the importance of getting this money to those who need it most.

ALBANY, NY — March 31, 2021 —If the funds are not distributed by September 30, 2021, the federal government has the authority to seize the money not used.

“New York state Democrats claim that their focus is on providing relief to our residents, but in reality that couldn’t be further from the truth,” said Lawler. “The fact is that we have $1.3 billion sitting in our coffers, unused, because lawmakers in the Majority haven’t taken the time to act and distribute this desperately needed relief to renters and landlords across the state.

“While some politicians in Albany are more preoccupied with passing a half-measure marijuana bill that lacks key protections and protecting the governor as he faces multiple state and federal investigations, our conference is focused on getting renters and landlords back on their feet.”

“As a state Legislature, it is time we do our jobs and help our constituents now. It’s time to stop playing games and start actually working on behalf of our hard-hit renters, landlords, and small businesses.”

SOURCE: Rachel Trott│Communications Director