NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (NYS AD-90-Yonkers, NY) Urges Residents to Get Vaccinated at the New COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site in Yonkers, NY

YONKERS, NY — March 3, 2021 — Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (NYS AD-90-Yonkers, NY) urges all residents to get vaccinated at the new mass vaccination site at the National Guard Armory on North Broadway at 2 Quincy Place.

“With the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and New York National Guard staffing this site in the heart of Yonkers, I encourage all eligible residents to make an appointment,” said Assemblyman Sayegh. “Yonkers families and businesses have suffered greatly due to this terrible pandemic, now we have the opportunity to reclaim health and hope for the future.”

Sayegh recorded a public service message at the new Yonkers Vaccination Site encouraging all eligible residents to get vaccinated and asked everyone to assist their older relatives and friends navigate the appointment process and help with their transportation needs.

“While we were at the Armory there was a steady line of cars, many with young adults driving older family members and neighbors to the site, an indication that this community can come together for a healthier future,” said Sayegh.

Established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and New York National Guard, and the Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the vaccination clinic can provide 1,000 vaccines a day, 5 days a week. Fortunately, the vaccines are delivered directly to Yonkers by the Federal Government.

Eligible at present are New Yorkers over age 65, or those with serious medical issues including: Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers) Chronic kidney disease.

Pulmonary Disease, including but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11 related pulmonary diseases.

To make an appointment go online to: https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ or call 1-833-697-4829.

# # #

Residents may also phone the office of Assemblyman Sayegh for additional assistance at 1-914-779-8805.

# # # # #

SOURCE: Kerry Donovan | Communications for Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90-Yonkers NY.