Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Richard Thomas, Mount Vernon Comptroller Candidate Richard Thomas, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – From 10am-12Noon EST

MOUNT VERNON, NY; NEWARK, NJ; and YONKERS, NY — March 10, 2021 — Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman opens the broadcast day in discussion of his most recent essay, “The Elites’ Opposition to the Senate Filibuster Reflects Nothing but their Contempt for Democracy. From 10-11am EST.

Richard Thomas, Mount Vernon Comptroller Candidate speaks to funding sources recently defined as illegal yet have now become appropriate. We find out how and why. Evidently a tale that has in recent years placed people in jail, has shredded the integrity of others serving in government, yet of recent date has vindicated past understanding of the law. The tragedy is that men’s lives have been undermined due to the failing of those legal minds who did not understand, while those that did comprehend the law were unaware of the ill defined interpretation of the law or simply chose to be silent. No matter by what prism this one-time legal quagmire is is viewed it is an easily comprehendible yet is now a comprehensible travesty of justice those who uffered the understanding of the law. At issues is whether there is a credible and lucid takeaway? 11am-11:45am EST

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor follows with an update on hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis as he closes the broadcast day at 12Noon EST.