Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Richard Thomas, Mount Vernon Comptroller Candidate Richard Thomas, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – From 10am-12Noon EST

eHezi Archives Leave a Comment

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen “Live” or “On Demand” via the following hyperlink http://tobtr.com/s/11913288

MOUNT VERNON, NY; NEWARK, NJ; and YONKERS, NY — March 10, 2021 — Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman opens  the broadcast day in discussion of his most recent essay, “The Elites’ Opposition to the Senate Filibuster Reflects Nothing but their Contempt for Democracy. From 10-11am EST.

Richard Thomas, Mount Vernon Comptroller Candidate speaks  to funding sources recently defined as illegal yet have now become appropriate. We find out how and why. Evidently a tale that has in recent years placed people in jail, has shredded the integrity of others serving in government, yet of recent date has vindicated past understanding of the law. The tragedy is that men’s lives have been undermined due to the failing of those legal minds who did not understand, while those that did comprehend the law were unaware of the ill defined interpretation of the law or simply chose to be silent. No matter by what prism this one-time  legal quagmire is is viewed it is an easily comprehendible yet is now a comprehensible travesty of justice those who uffered the understanding of the law. At issues is whether there is a credible and lucid takeaway? 11am-11:45am EST 

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor follows with an update on hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis as he closes the broadcast day at 12Noon EST.

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.