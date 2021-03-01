Public Hearing Notice – Discontinuance of Bronxville Road

CORPORATION NOTICE

   CITY OF YONKERS-NEW YORK

 

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

 

YONKERS, NY — March 1, 2021 — Notice is hereby given, pursuant to law, that the City Council of the City of Yonkers, New York, will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. Please be advised that this meeting will be held “remotely” due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and will be available to the public on the following platforms:

Webex Meeting Information:

Meeting Number (access code): 132 693 8887

Meeting Password: welcome

# # # # #

To join from a mobile device (attendees only)

+1-415-655-0002,,1326938887## United States Toll

# # # # #

TV

Optimum Channel 78

Verizon Channel 39

 # # # # #

City of Yonkers Website

https://www.yonkersny.gov/

# # # # #

Facebook Live

“The City of Yonkers”

 # # #

PROPOSED LOCAL LAW

A PROPOSED LOCAL LAW IN RELATION TO AUTHORIZING THE DISCONTINUANCE AND CONVEYANCE OF A PORTION OF BRONXVILLE ROAD TO KEVIN AND JOAN DONOHUE.

VINCENT SPANO

City Clerk

 