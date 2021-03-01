Public Hearing Notice – Discontinuance of Bronxville Road

CITY OF YONKERS-NEW YORK
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
YONKERS, NY — March 1, 2021 — Notice is hereby given, pursuant to law, that the City Council of the City of Yonkers, New York, will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. Please be advised that this meeting will be held “remotely” due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and will be available to the public on the following platforms:
Webex Meeting Information:
Meeting Number (access code): 132 693 8887
Meeting Password: welcome
# # # # #
To join from a mobile device (attendees only)
+1-415-655-0002,,1326938887## United States Toll
# # # # #
TV
Optimum Channel 78
Verizon Channel 39
# # # # #
City of Yonkers Website
# # # # #
Facebook Live
“The City of Yonkers”
# # #
PROPOSED LOCAL LAW
A PROPOSED LOCAL LAW IN RELATION TO AUTHORIZING THE DISCONTINUANCE AND CONVEYANCE OF A PORTION OF BRONXVILLE ROAD TO KEVIN AND JOAN DONOHUE.
VINCENT SPANO
City Clerk