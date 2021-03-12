Public Notice Announcement from the Yonkers City Clerk’s Office

Yonkers City Clerk Vincent Spano Announces: Marriage Licenses Are Now Available to All.

YONKERS, NY — March 12, 2021 — Although several municipalities remain closed or restrict Marriage Licenses to their residents, Yonkers City Clerk Vincent Spano is happy to announce that his office is open for in-person Marriage License appointments to all who qualify including but not limited to the residents of the City of New York.

Visit our website for a comprehensive list of documents required and additional information: Yonkers City Clerk Marriage Licenses

All Marriage Licenses are issued by appointment only on Mondays through Fridays, from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm. Please call or email our office in order to schedule an appointment.

Telephone: (914) 377-6020

Email: cityclerk@yonkersny.gov

SOURCE: German Santana, Administrative Assistant, City Clerk’s Office, City Hall – Room 107, 40 S. Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701. Office: 914-377-6020.