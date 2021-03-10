Public Notice: Yonkers Economic Development Corp. Public Hearing – Thursday, March 11, 2021 Immediately Following the Yonkers IDA Board Meeting via Conference Call

PUBLIC NOTICE
Yonkers Economic Development Corp.
Will be held on:
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Immediately following Yonkers IDA Board Meeting (which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.)
Via Conference Call
Because of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency and State and Federal bans on large meetings or gatherings and pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 220.1 issued on March 12, 2020 suspending the Open Meetings Law, the Yonkers Economic Development Corp. Board Meeting scheduled for March 11, 2021 will be held electronically via conference call instead of a public meeting open for the public to attend in person.
Members of the public please call into board meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81808740728?pwd=U1N2WEZTRFd6TlF0Y3lRT1ltYmtRUT09
Meeting ID: 818 0874 0728
Passcode: 023758
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,81808740728#,,,,*023758# US (New York)
+13017158592,,81808740728#,,,,*023758# US (Washington DC)
Passcode: 023758
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbhAwjnJtW
Please visit: www.yedcorp.com for notice
Link to Public Notice: http://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/YEDC-Draft-Board-Meeting-Agenda.pdf
# # # # #
SOURCE: Fiona Rodriguez | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency, 470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200, Yonkers, New York 10701