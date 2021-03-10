Public Notice: Yonkers Economic Development Corp. Public Hearing – Thursday, March 11, 2021 Immediately Following the Yonkers IDA Board Meeting via Conference Call

PUBLIC NOTICE

Yonkers Economic Development Corp.

Will be held on:

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Immediately following Yonkers IDA Board Meeting (which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.)

Via Conference Call

Because of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency and State and Federal bans on large meetings or gatherings and pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 220.1 issued on March 12, 2020 suspending the Open Meetings Law, the Yonkers Economic Development Corp. Board Meeting scheduled for March 11, 2021 will be held electronically via conference call instead of a public meeting open for the public to attend in person.

Members of the public please call into board meeting:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81808740728?pwd=U1N2WEZTRFd6TlF0Y3lRT1ltYmtRUT09

Meeting ID: 818 0874 0728

Passcode: 023758

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,81808740728#,,,,*023758# US (New York)

+13017158592,,81808740728#,,,,*023758# US (Washington DC)

Passcode: 023758

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbhAwjnJtW

Please visit: www.yedcorp.com for notice

Link to Public Notice: http://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/YEDC-Draft-Board-Meeting-Agenda.pdf

# # # # #

SOURCE: Fiona Rodriguez | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency, 470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200, Yonkers, New York 10701