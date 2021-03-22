Real Estate Committee Meeting – March 23, 2021 @ 5:30PM EST

YONKERS, NY — March 22, 2021 — Please be advised that a Real Estate Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 5:30pm via webex. Please be advised that this meeting will be held “remotely” due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and will be available to the public on the following platforms:
TV
Optimum Channel 78
Verizon Channel 39
City of Yonkers Website
Facebook Live
“The City of Yonkers”
AGENDA
REAL ESTATE COMMITTEE MEETING
John Rubbo, Chair
March 23, 2021
5:30 p.m.
- A Resolution to declare the City Council’s intention to seek Lead Agency under SEQRA for the amendment of Chapter 43 of the Code of the City of Yonkers, commonly known as the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Yonkers and the accompanying Zoning map regarding the properties known as 120 Odell Avenue, also known as section 3, block 3535, lot 84 on the official tax map of the city of yonkers; 967 North Broadway, also known as section 3, block 3535, lot 68 on the official tax map of the City of Yonkers; and 951 North Broadway, also known as section 3, block 3535, lot 100 on the official tax map of the City of Yonkers
- Any additional items that may properly come before this Committee.
3.23.21 Real Estate Committee Agenda.pdf
SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers –City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Office: (914)377-6020|Fax: (914)377-6029