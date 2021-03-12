Resolution Introduced to Address Gap of In-Person Learning in Yonkers Public Schools By Yonkers City Council President MIKE KHADER

YONKERS, NY — March 12, 2021 —Today, I introduced a resolution urging the Board of Education to enter into a short-term lease agreement to rent the currently vacant St. Anne and St. Paul schools. This agreement would provide the same adequate learning environment for Public Schools 8, 15, 25, and 26 as have been established for the remainder of our public schools.

As a public school parent myself, I understand the importance of ensuring that all children have equal access to quality in-person education, as the conditions permit. While these decisions fall into the purview of the Yonkers Board of Education, I look forward to working with them to put forth a plan that addresses parents’ concerns.

We are fortunate to have the resources and the recently allocated federal funding to offset the costs outlined above.

