Resolution Introduced to Address Gap of In-Person Learning in Yonkers Public Schools By Yonkers City Council President MIKE KHADER

YONKERS, NY — March 12, 2021 —Today, I introduced a resolution urging the Board of Education to enter into a short-term lease agreement to rent the currently vacant St. Anne and St. Paul schools. This agreement would provide the same adequate learning environment for Public Schools 8, 15, 25, and 26 as have been established for the remainder of our public schools.
As a public school parent myself, I understand the importance of ensuring that all children have equal access to quality in-person education, as the conditions permit. While these decisions fall into the purview of the Yonkers Board of Education, I look forward to working with them to put forth a plan that addresses parents’ concerns.
We are fortunate to have the resources and the recently allocated federal funding to offset the costs outlined above.
He is blowing smoke again. Give us a number Mike. How much will this cost?
What about the special ed kids? You should invest that money in making YPS safe.
YPS School building are a pile of steaming poop.
Money is always the blame if things can’t get done. According to the city council president the city has the funding. No reason why this can’t be figured out now that Mike Khader claims the city can foot the bill to make this right. Without knowing all the particulars whether it’s leasing vacant buildings, purchasing extra dividers, extra bussing charge to diff locations etc….There is no reason whatsoever to allow the entire district to return to in class learning minus the aforementioned four schools. Sounds more like beauraeratic nonsense between BOE and teachers union. The children who attend these four schools would be penalized for what?