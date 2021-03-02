Richard Thomas, Mount Vernon Candidate for City Comptroller Richard Thomas, and Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune / Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, March 3, 2020 from 10am-10:45am EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

MOUNT VERNON, NY; and YONKERS, NY — March 3, 2021 — The broadcast opens with Richard Thomas, Mount Vernon Candidate for City Comptroller. Discussion to focus on the need to close Mount Vernon City Hall due to an issue with the boiler. Another concern is the video which reveals the Teamsters Local 456 Workers being drenched under a porous ceiling as juxtaposed to dry skies. Also the concern that Teamsters have not been paid overtime for months. Issues discerned speak to the deficiencies under his administration and how as Mount Vernon Comptroller issues can be resolved. WE also discuss the lawsuit filed against the City of Mount Vernon regarding run-off that is choking the oxygen from the tributaries to the river. From 10-10:45am EST.

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune / Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor continues in deciphering the latest hyperlocal, county, state, national and international issues and concerns. From 10:45am-12Noon EST.