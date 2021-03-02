Richard Thomas, Mount Vernon Candidate for City Comptroller, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 10am-10:45am EST

eHezi Asia, Budget, Business, Campaign Trail, Community, COVID-19, Economic Development, Environmental, Finance, Governance, History, Law, Legislation, Mt. Vernon, People, Political Analysis, Politics, Westchester County, NY, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11896966 

MOUNT VERNON, NY; and YONKERS, NY — March 3, 2021 — The broadcast opens with Richard Thomas, Mount Vernon Candidate for City Comptroller. Discussion to focus on the need to close Mount Vernon City Hall due to an issue with the boiler. Another concern is the video which reveals the Teamsters Local 456 Workers being drenched under a porous ceiling as juxtaposed to dry skies. Also the concern that Teamsters have not been paid overtime for months. Issues discerned speak to the deficiencies under his administration and how as Mount Vernon Comptroller issues can be resolved. We also discuss the lawsuit filed against the City of Mount Vernon regarding run-off that is choking the oxygen from the tributaries to the river.  From 10-10:45am EST.

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune / Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor continues in deciphering the latest hyperlocal, county, state, national and international issues and concerns. From 10:45am-12Noon EST.

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.