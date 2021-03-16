Richard Thomas, Mount Vernon Candidate for City Comptroller, Westchester Family Care Spokesperson Glenn Lane, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

MOUNT VERNON, NY; and YONKERS, NY — March 17, 2021 — The broadcast opens with Richard Thomas, Mount Vernon candidate for City Comptroller. Discussion centers on lessons of governance past that inform what can and must be done to move Mount Vernon from the failings of the past to the function of rejuvenation. At issue is what the past has advised the present and demands of the future? From 10-10:45am EST.

Glenn Lane of Westchester Family Care, who coordinates at-home care for seniors who are aging in place in Westchester County and Connecticut follows. The catalyst for the conversation with Glenn Lane centers over New York State allegedly hiding data concerning the number of deaths that occurred due to COVID-19 at nursing homes across the state s opposed to those who eventually died in hospital. In question is whether in a post COVID-19 world nursing homes will have morphed into a thing of the past. And if so, how will our aging population get by should they be diminished by the aging process. At issue is whether the alleged issues of the past have informed the future to a viable alternative to the nursing home model?

We explore how the responsibility of our aging family members move from the care of their adult children to become the responsibility of their adult children and if a panoply of deleterious outcomes have been recognized by the impact of COVID -19.

The growth of the home healthcare sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We discus its efficacy and its failings.

Why the model of a one-nurse to one-patient relationships, as opposed to rotational nursing services, will be optimal for care even after COVID-19 rates fall and question whether this model is to expensive to institute for many individuals?

One of the benefits nursing homes tout is that they provide a built-in community. But they are by no means the only socializing option available to seniors. We explore the alternatives?

From 10:45-11:30am EST.

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor continues in deciphering the latest hyperlocal, county, state, national and international issues and concerns. From 11:30am-12Noon EST.