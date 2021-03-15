Senior Living Community at Purchase College Receives Platinum Certification From Nationwide LGBT ELDER Advocacy Group

Broadview at Purchase College Becomes One of only Ten Organizations in New York with a 2021 Platinum SAGE Care Certification

The Senior Living Project Will Break Ground this Summer on the Campus of Purchase College and Will Enable Residents to Enjoy the Amenities of a Higher Ed Campus Including Attending Classes

PURCHASE, NEW YORK – Broadview at Purchase College, a senior living community, announced today that it has received a platinum credential from SAGE, a national organization founded in 1978 that provides advocacy and services for LGBT elders.

Broadview at Purchase College is one of only ten organizations in New York with a 2021 SAGE Care credential.

The credential means that staff members at Broadview at Purchase College have worked with SAGE Care staff to learn about the needs of the LGBT elder population through an extensive training program.

“We are proud to receive the SAGE Care credential. We are committed to making Broadview an inclusive, safe and welcoming living environment for all residents. This certification is a testament to that commitment,” said Ashely Wade Director of Marketing for Broadview at Purchase College.

“I commend Broadview for giving staff the tools they need to create a welcoming community for LGBT people. We are excited to credential Broadview and continue our partnership,” said Tim R. Johnston, SAGE’s Senior Director of National Projects SAGE.

This credential comes on the heels of recently released virtual reality renderings of the project. View the renderings HERE.

Broadview is a premier retirement community under development for individuals 62 and older at one of the top public liberal arts colleges in the country. Located in the heart of the Purchase College campus, the project will break ground this summer and open to residents in late 2022 early 2023.

The community will offer 220 independent living homes comprised of 174 one- and two-bedroom apartments with underground reserved parking, and 46 two-bedroom villas with attached two-car garages.

Residents will enjoy access to an exclusive array of amenities including a swimming pool, fitness center, movie theatre, spa and salon, dining venues, on-site health center and the Learning Commons, designed for intergenerational learning featuring performance and exhibition areas, a multimedia lab, studios for art and movement and a café.

For more information, visit broadviewseniorliving.org .