Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – From 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

The subject matter discussed is defined herein.

NEWARK, NJ; and YONKERS, NY — March 10, 2021 — Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman opens the broadcast day in discussion of his most recent essay, “The Real Casualty of Rising Income Inequality is the Middle Class By Oren M. Levin-Waldman. Oren M. Levin-Waldman is a faculty member in the School of Public Affairs and Administration at Rutgers University-Newark, and Socioeconomic Research Scholar at Global Institute for Sustainable Prosperity Research. Learn more at the professor’s Website: https://www.econlabor.com/ . Direct email to olevinwaldman@gmail.com. From 10-11am EST.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris follows with an update on hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon EST.