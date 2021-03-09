ALBANY, NY — March 8, 2021 — New York State Inspector General has jurisdiction over the New York State Thruway Authority and other executive agencies and authorities, as well as any entity that does business with the state. Additionally, the Inspector General provides oversight for large infrastructure projects, including the construction of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Overall, this effort led to additional safeguards for the project.

The Inspector General’s Office – in conjunction with the Thruway Authority and the New York State Attorney General’s Office – conducted a thorough investigation of the bolt issue on the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

As soon as the allegation of potentially faulty bolts was brought to the Inspector General’s attention, investigative staff responded immediately, reviewing thousands of documents, collecting evidence and conducting interviews with specific individuals. The Inspector General’s Office reviewed audio of conversations between individuals who were involved in trying to conceal the replacement of bolts. Additionally, the Inspector General sought and obtained sworn testimony from engineers who admitted to covertly replacing broken bolts.

As part of this investigation, in March 2017, the Thruway Authority engaged an independent testing laboratory to evaluate broken bolts discovered on the project. The laboratory informed the Thruway Authority that the bolts did not compromise the safety of the bridge. The Thruway Authority communicated this finding to the Inspector General and also advised that it is undertaking additional inspections and testing of the bolts as warranted.

The Inspector General advised the Thruway Authority of pertinent investigative findings during the course of the investigation, which were also shared with the Attorney General for further consideration.

The Inspector General’s Office is currently legally prohibited from disclosing specific findings of its investigation.

SOURCE: New York State Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro