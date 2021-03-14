MOUNT VERNON, NY — March 14, 2021 — Vernon pays the highest city taxes in the County of Westchester. This means we pay some of the highest taxes in the nation. The dysfunction is inexcusable. Worse it is expensive – not to mention completely unnecessary.

As Comptroller, I will bring a cost-cutting mindset to save taxpayer dollars while blending investment strategies to build up the economy with jobs and opportunities. This is the recipe to improve City Hall performance and, in turn, increase economic growth to decrease property tax pressures.

MOUNT VERNON MUST USE FEDERAL RELIEF & STOP RAISING TAXES

The good news is we can do this.

The better news is that monies available from the CARES Act ought to cover the 2020 unpaid liabilities – including DPW’s backpay and equipment.

The best news is that monies from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan are forecast by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli to create budget surpluses for state and local governments. It was reported that Poughkeepsie lost $3 million during the pandemic and will get $21 million for a net increase of $18 million. Westchester County originally received $168 million from the CARES Act and will receive an additional $188 million from this new round of stimulus.

Our next-door neighbor, Yonkers is set to receive $89 million!

It is not clear how much federal relief Mount Vernon will receive; however, I would like to believe it is a similar amount to that of Poughkeepsie – hopefully no less than $21 million.

Regardless of the amount, the point I am making is there are resources available to assist taxpayers, renters, and small business owners of Mount Vernon.

This underscores why Mount Vernon did NOT need a 4% tax hike! City Hall needs to set more disciplined priorities and use limited resources more appropriately.

Instead, City Hall remains consumed in infighting and actual chaos that is causing us to miss major opportunities to fix Mount Vernon.

REDUCE THE TAX BURDEN WITH RICHARD THOMAS AS COMPTROLLER

This is why I am asking for your support to become Mount Vernon’s next Comptroller.

As Comptroller, I would not only know what to do, but I would know how to structure fiscally-sound solutions – solutions that aim to reduce the tax burden.

As Comptroller, I would not only pay the bills promptly, but I would challenge City Hall to drop the current “Blockbuster Video” business model and adapt new “Netflix” style ideas to upgrade operations and efficiency.

Most importantly, as Comptroller, I would work to grow the economic pie so we can REFUND Mount Vernon for being overtaxed and underserved without explanation.

It is important to re-emphasize, there is little to no justification to raise taxes by nearly 4% given all the federal relief that is available to the city. There are plenty of existing revenue-generating activities by the City to offset costs, but they are underperforming.

HOW THOMAS AS COMPTROLLER WILL REDUCE TAX PRESSURE

As Comptroller, I would fix this by conducting operational audits to influence better agency performance. (The Building Department alone should be generating $1.5 million in net revenues, but it is no longer performing at that level.) I will do the math to tackle inequities in property assessments as well as craft a “Financial Plan” to chart our way out of the “Tax and Fail” pit we are in. Further, I would contribute to the “Comprehensive Plan” by providing an affordable “Capital Plan” to match it. Last, I would work with the administration and City Council to create new revenue streams from the digital, traditional, and soon-to-be -legal cannabis economies.

The great news is we have options ahead to affordably finance a sustainable and successful future for the People of Mount Vernon.

VOTE THOMAS FOR MOUNT VERNON COMPTROLLER

It’s time for results, not rhetoric!

My track record is defined by proof, not promises.

I am seeking your support for Comptroller of Mount Vernon so we can make Mount Vernon thrive again.

Thank you!

Join Us! Join the Movement to Fix Mount Vernon and VOTE THOMAS for COMPTROLLER!