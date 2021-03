WHITE PLAINS, NY and YONKERS, NY — 19 March — Please join us online Monday night for our annual Women’s History Month Celebration streaming live from the Westchester County Board of Legislator Chamber at 7 p.m.EST, prior to the start of our regular Board meeting. We are proud to be celebrating two outstanding honorees – Harshita Shet and Dr. Angela White.

The video link will go live at https://westchestercountyny. legistar.com at 7 p.m. To access, click on the link and scroll down to “Board of Legislators Meeting.” Scroll across to the video column and click where it says “in progress.”