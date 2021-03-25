The Yonkers Real Estate Committee Meeting Scheduled for March 23, 2021; Thereafter Rescheduled for March 25, 2021 is Rescheduled Again Due to Technical Issues to March 30, 2021 at 5:00pm EST Via Webex

YONKERS, NY — March 25, 2021 — We respectfully request that the Administration direct the appropriate Commissioners/Department Heads, or their representatives, to virtually attend the meetings to address issues on the agenda relating to their respective departments.

**In addition, we are also requesting that the meetings be televised.**

YONKERS CITY COUNCIL REAL ESTATE COMMITTEE MEETING

# # # # #

A G E N D A B E L O W

John Rubbo, Chair

March 30, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EST Via Webex

A Resolution to declare the City Council’s intention to seek Lead Agency under SEQRA for the amendment of Chapter 43 of the Code of the City of Yonkers, commonly known as the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Yonkers and the accompanying Zoning map regarding the properties known as 120 Odell Avenue, also known as section 3, block 3535, lot 84 on the official tax map of the city of yonkers; 967 North Broadway, also known as section 3, block 3535, lot 68 on the official tax map of the City of Yonkers; and 951 North Broadway, also known as section 3, block 3535, lot 100 on the official tax map of the City of Yonkers Any additional items that may properly come before this Committee.

AGENDA

3.25.21 Real Estate Committee Agenda.pdf

SOURCE: Yonkers City Councilman John Rubbo – 4th District | Yonkers City Hall | 40 S. Broadway, Suite 414 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | 914-377-6314