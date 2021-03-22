Tim Idoni Move Beyond the Convention and the Petitioning Process Toward Re-election campaign Effort for Westchester County Clerk

Dear Fellow Democrats,

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — March 21, 2021 — “Your efforts have brought us through the convention and now the petitioning portion of this election. Simply put, thank you!

You keep the Democrat process alive and well in Westchester County.

“As we move forward to the Primary on June 22nd, and the General Election on November 2nd, I am confident that ours will be a campaign that will make us all proud. “For more information about our campaign and to volunteer, please go to: TimIdoniForWestchester.com” Best wishes,

