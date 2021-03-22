Tim Idoni Move Beyond the Convention and the Petitioning Process Toward Re-election campaign Effort for Westchester County Clerk

Tribune Archives, Campaign Trail, Community, Governance, History, Law, People, Politics, Westchester County, NY, White Plains, NY Leave a Comment

Westchester County Clerk Seeking Re-election.

Dear Fellow Democrats,

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — March 21, 2021 — “Your efforts have brought us through the convention and now the petitioning portion of this election. Simply put, thank you!

You keep the Democrat process alive and well in Westchester County.

“As we move forward to the Primary on June 22nd, and the General Election on November 2nd, I am confident that ours will be a campaign that will make us all proud.

“For more information about our campaign and to volunteer, please go to: TimIdoniForWestchester.com”

Best wishes,

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.