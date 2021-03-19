Where to Put Your Money in 2021

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — March 19, 2021 — No one owns an economic crystal ball, but it’s always interesting to see where funds are flowing as a new year gets underway. Now that the first quarter of 2021 is coming to a close, it’s instructive to review a few of the most promising ways people are investing their hard-earned cash (and economic stimulus payments). In addition to blue-chip stocks that pay regular dividends, certificates of deposit, index funds, corporate bond funds, and high-yield savings accounts, here are other choices that are earning the respect of mainstream investors and traders.

Cryptocurrency

Now that a few major corporations have decided to accept cryptocurrency as a standard form of payment, investment in this new kind of money has begun to surge. An interesting aspect of cryptocurrency’s allure is that it attracts both investors and traders. Prices are extremely volatile, which acts as a lure for short-term speculators. But, as a market segment, crypto continues to gain adherents, which brings in investment money as well.

Cannabis Stocks

It’s hard to believe that just a few years ago the entire marijuana market segment didn’t exist, not legally anyway. A decade ago, if someone told you they make a killing in cannabis, it meant they were dealing in an illegal substance. Today, some of the most buttoned-down Wall Street types are proud to announce that they just bought a block of shares in a company that grows and sells marijuana, more properly called cannabis.

This “green” niche of the securities market is hot right now, but it’s also experiencing price volatility as sector leaders and startups battle for investor attention and dollars. One of the key skills to acquire is knowing which marijuana stocks to invest in for both the short and long terms. Many newcomers to the niche are careful to diversify their holdings among growers, sellers, and equipment manufacturers. In fact, one of the upsides of the cannabis sector is that there are plenty of places to park your money. You can choose among companies that do scientific research, growing, handling and shipment, and many others. There are even a few ETFs (exchange-traded funds) that do the diversification for you.

The Healthcare Industry

In the wake of every disease and virus epidemic and pandemic, healthcare companies do well. Because the COVID situation was of historic size and completely changed many national economies, it’s possible that the continued search for an efficacious vaccine could fuel the entire sector for years to come. And, even after COVID has passes, people won’t soon forget that healthcare stocks were among the few investments that held up well in the face of worldwide economic downturn and massive unemployment

Electric Cars

Electric vehicles have been around for more than a century, but it appears that a few companies have finally figured out how to make the economically feasible for consumers. Today’s electric vehicles are priced right, travel 100 miles per charge on average, and are often combined with small gas engines to extend range. Mainstream auto makers and others have now begun selling electric vehicles and actually earning a profit on them.