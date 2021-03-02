WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — March 2, 2021 — Many people could never imagine themselves being arrested, but the simple fact of the matter is that millions of Americans get arrested every year, accused of all kinds of crimes from DUIs to fraud to theft and more.

It can be quite an intimidating and panic-inducing experience to find yourself face to face with arresting officers, especially if you felt like you hadn’t done anything wrong or weren’t expecting any kind of arrest.

In this situation, many people can stress out and make mistakes, saying something they shouldn’t have said or not fully understanding their rights and what they are and aren’t allowed to do. This is why it’s vital to hire an attorney, and quickly.

From the very moment you get arrested, the clock starts ticking, evidence can begin to disappear, and the risk of making serious mistakes will increase. You have to act fast, contacting a trusted law firm and getting the help you need. Here are some key reasons why.

Guidance and Advice

One of the main reasons why it’s so important to get a lawyer on your side as soon as possible is so that you can have someone who is trained and experienced in this kind of situation. They’ll be able to tell you exactly what to do, what to say, how to act, and so on, giving you the peace of mind and confidence you need to navigate this stressful and traumatic situation.

Many people simply don’t know what to do after being arrested, but a lawyer will know exactly what steps you should take and will be able to guide you through the entire process. They’ll give you all the information you need on your rights and the progress of your case, doing all they can to guide you towards the best possible conclusion.

Avoiding Mistakes and Pitfalls

Following from the previous point, it’s also important to note that an experienced attorney will also be able to help you in terms of avoiding the many common mistakes and pitfalls that people can encounter after being arrested.

Even if you think you know what you’re doing, it’s important to note that being arrested in reality is far different from what we might see on TV or read about. It’s very easy for people to say the wrong thing and incriminate themselves or put themselves in a worse position than they originally were. A lawyer can point you in the right direction to not make these errors yourself.

Evidence Will Begin to Disappear

As stated earlier on, one of the main reasons why time is of the essence after a crime is because evidence can start to disappear very quickly. There may be witnesses or pieces of evidence out there that could strengthen your defense, but with every minute, hour, and day that passes, the chances of finding that evidence will go down.

The sooner your lawyer learns about the case and can start working on it, the better their chances will be of following the trail and securing valuable evidence that can really help you in terms of building a solid defense and having arguments in your favor if the case goes to court. Don’t forget that opposing legal teams will also be working hard to try and build their arguments against you.

Making the Most of Your Memories

As with evidence, your own memories of an event connected to the crime may also start to fade as time goes by. Humans naturally forget certain details and specifics when recalling certain situations from the past, but if you act early on, you’ll have a better chance of remembering key pieces of information which could be invaluable to both you and your lawyer.

Once again, this is key in terms of building up a strong and solid case for your defense. Ultimately, the point of getting a lawyer is to try and get you the best possible result from your legal situation, and this is just one more reason why acting quickly can really make all the difference.

Conclusion

Going into any kind of legal situation without an attorney on your side is never a good idea, especially in cases where you’re being charged with a crime and need to defend yourself. Contacting a lawyer is key, and as this article has shown, time is of the essence. Don’t let the hours tick by without taking action; get the help you need straight away and give yourself the best chance of success in your own case.