WMU-Cooley Law Prof. Brendan T. Beery and Fellow Law Prof. Jeff Swartz Discuss “The Constitution Today”, as They Delight Us by “Telling Us What They Really Think” During the Opening Hour, Followed by Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, March 2, 2021 @ 10am EST

eHezi Campaign Trail, Community, Florida, Governance, Hezitorial, History, Law, National, Political Analysis, Politics Leave a Comment

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201. 

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11904982 

TAMPA, FL; and YONKERS, NY —March 2, 2021 — WMU-Cooley Tampa, Florida Law Professors Brendan Beery and Jeff Swartz open the hour in discussion about “The Constitution Today”. We gasp in delight as they tell us “What They Really Think”. NOTE: “The views expressed by Professors Beery and Swartz are their own and are not necessarily the views of the Administration of WMU Cooley Law School or its faculty as a whole.” From 10-11am EST.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris will speak to the most compelling hyperlocal, county, state, national and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11am -12Noon EST.

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.