WMU-Cooley Law Prof. Brendan T. Beery and Fellow Law Prof. Jeff Swartz Open the Broadcast Day to “The Constitution Today”, Delighting Us By “Telling Us What They Really Think”, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris, and Westchester County Board Legislator (LD-15) Candidate James Nolan on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, March 23, 2021 @10am EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201.

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11913287

TAMPA, FL, and YONKERS, NY —March 23, 2021 — WMU-Cooley Tampa, Florida Law Professors Brendan Beery and Jeff Swartz open the March 23 2021 broadcast hour in discussion over “The Constitution Today” they even delight in telling “What They Really Think”. NOTE: “The views expressed by Professors Beery and Swartz are their own and are not necessarily the views of the Administration of WMU-Cooley Law School or its faculty as a whole.” From 10-11am EST.

Thereafter, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris speaks to the most compelling hyperlocal, county, state, national and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11am -11:30am EST.

The closing half-hour is a refreshing discussion with Westchester County Board Legislator Candidate James Nolan vying o represent LD-15. We learn the issues uppermost in residents’ minds, and speak to the Republican v Democrat divide in LD-15. From 11:30am-12Noon.