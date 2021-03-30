WMU-Cooley Law Prof. Brendan T. Beery and Fellow Law Prof. Jeff Swartz Open the Broadcast Day to “The Constitution Today”, Delighting Us By “Telling Us What They Really Think”, Glenn Lane, Westchester Family Care Spokesperson Glenn Lane, and Westchester County Board Legislator (LD-15) Candidate James Nolan on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, March 30, 2021 @10am EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

TAMPA, FL; YONKERS, NY, and Westchester County, NY —March 30, 2021 — WMU-Cooley Tampa, Florida Law Professors Brendan Beery and Jeff Swartz open the March 30, 2021 hour in discussion over “The Constitution Today” and they delight in telling “What They Really Think”. NOTE: “The views expressed by Professors Beery and Swartz are their own and are not necessarily the views of the Administration of WMU-Cooley Law School or its faculty as a whole.” From 10-11am EST.

Glenn Lane of Westchester Family Care, who coordinates at-home care for seniors who are aging in place in Westchester County and Connecticut follows i or guest at 11:00am. The catalyst for the conversation with Glenn Lane centers over New York State allegedly hiding data concerning the number of deaths that occurred due to COVID-19 at nursing homes across the state. In question is whether in a post COVID-19 world nursing homes will have morphed into a thing of the past. And if so, how will our aging population get by should they be diminished by the aging process. At issue is whether the alleged issues of the past have informed the future to a viable alternative to the nursing home model?

We explore how the responsibility of our aging family members move from the care of their adult children to become the responsibility of their adult children and if a panoply of deleterious outcomes have been recognized by the impact of COVID -19.

The growth of the home healthcare sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We discuss its efficacy and its failings.

Why the model of a one-nurse to one-patient relationships, as opposed to rotational nursing services, will be optimal for care even after COVID-19 rates fall and question whether this model is too expensive to institute for many individuals?

One of the benefits nursing homes tout is that they provide a built-in community. But they are by no means the only socializing option available to seniors. We explore the alternatives?From 11am -11:30am EST.

The closing half-hour is a refreshing discussion with James Nolan, Westchester County Board Legislator Candidate vying to serve the LD-15 district. We learn the issues uppermost in residents’ minds, and speak to the Republican vs. the Democrat divide as recognized br Mr. Nolan in the LD-15 district. From 11:30am-12Noon.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor is your host today.