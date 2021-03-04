Working Families Party Endorses Collins-Bellamy for Council President: Rejects Incumbent Council President

YONKERS, NY — March 4, 2021 —The New York Working Families Party yesterday endorsed City Council President candidate Lakisha Collins-Bellamy.

“This is a tremendous boost to our campaign and indicates that people want a change,” said Collins-Bellamy, “I look forward to being the candidate of both the Democrat and Working Families parties in November.”

Collins-Bellamy is an attorney and member of the Yonkers Board of Education who will be opposing incumbent Council President Michael Khader.

“The Working Families Party is the champion of the working people of Yonkers and they see the lack of leadership and progress under the current Council President, “ said Collins-Bellamy, “He attacks the school system rather than improve it. Taxes go up, but without improvements in services. He prevents housing opportunities rather than create them. We need a change in so many ways, and I am ready to provide it.”

Collins-Bellamy said that besides getting the endorsement of the Working Families Party, she is also getting tremendous support as she goes door to door to gather signatures to get on the Democratic primary ballot. “Despite the pandemic, we already have enough signatures to qualify, and it’s only day three,” she said, “We are continuing to gather signatures from throughout the City because we want as many people as possible to show their support for our campaign.”

“Come November we will bring new energy and integrity to the Office of Council President,” she said, “I am ready to use the resources of this City to create jobs, create housing, and provide fairness to every individual and family who calls Yonkers their home.”

For more information about Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, Esq. and her campaign, visit: LakishaForYonkers.com

Phone: (914) 721-0082 | Email: ​contact@lakishaforyonkers.com ​| Website: ​www.lakishaforyonkers.com