Yonkers City Council Meeting – March 23, 2021

YONKERS, NY — March 24, 2021 — The Yonkers City Council held a City Council Stated Meeting today, March 23, 2021. All items on the agenda appear below, as well as the decisions taken by the City Council.

City Council Stated Meeting:

Old Business:

1. Local Law – Authorizing the discontinuance and conveyance of a portion of Bronxville Road to Kevin and Joan Donohue (Public Hearing held. No speakers or comments. Subsequently Adopted 7-0)

2. Resolution – To issue a determination of significance pursuant to SEQRA relating to the proposed conveyance of portion of discontinued right-of-way of Bronxville Road (Adopted 7-0)

Municipal Operations & Public Safety Committee Meeting:

Resolution – By the City Council of the City of Yonkers in opposition to NYS Assembly Bill A2492 and NYS Senate Bill S2759 that seeks to terminate the longstanding tradition of the Columbus Day Holiday as a recognition of the contributions of Italian-Americans and their heritage in America (Kept in Committee by a vote of 3-2)

Rules Rules Committee – Items Introduced by City Council Members:

Old Business:

1.A Resolution to adopt the City of Yonkers Police Reform & Reinvention Collaborative Plan (Moved to Council Agenda of March 23, 2021 for a vote)

New Business:

1. By Council President Mike Khader – A local law amending section 4-4.1 of the City Charter in regard to appointments or removals (Moved to Council Agenda of March 23, 2021 for a vote)

2. By City Council President Mike Khader – Urging the Yonkers Board of Education to enter a Short-Term Lease Agreement to use St. Anne and St. Paul’s educational facilities for City of Yonkers Public School Students (Moved to Education Committee meeting for further discussion)

3. By City Council President Mike Khader, Majority Leader Pineda-Isaac, Minority Leader Breen, Coucilmembers Williams, Diaz, Rubbo, and Merante – Resolution of the Council of the City of Yonkers renewing the Professional Services Contract to conduct independent audits and budget consulting services (Moved to Council Agenda of March 23, 2021 for a vote)

4. By Councilmember Diaz – A Resolution of the City Council calling on the State University of New York (SUNY) to establish a second Westchester Community College (WCC) campus in the City of Yonkers (Moved to Council Agenda of March 23, 2021 for a vote)

5. By Councilmember Williams – A Resolution of the City Council of Yonkers urging the Yonkers Industrial Development Agency (IDA) to require projects that are provided payment in lieu of taxes (pilot) agreements to utilize local Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs) (Moved to Community Services committee for further discussion)

6. By Councilmember Williams – A Resolution of the City Council of Yonkers Requesting the introduction of certain legislation to provide for the addition of credit to the Civil Service Exams of certain members of the Yonkers Police and Fire Departments (Moved to Community Services committee for further discussion)

7. By City Council President Mike Khader, Majority Leader Pineda-Isaac, Minority Leader Breen, Coucilmembers Williams, Diaz, Rubbo, and Merante – Commissioner of Deeds (Kept in Rules Committee pending corrections)

Rules Committee – Items introduced by the Administration:

1. Special Ordinance – Authorizing acceptance of a grant issued by the New York State Office of the Aging (NYSOFA) in the amount of $340,098,00 and amending the City of Yonkers Grant Budget for Fiscal Year 2020/21. (Positive Fiscal Impact.) (All Councilmembers). – Moved to Council Agenda of March 23, 2021 for a vote.

2. General Ordinance – Amending Chapter 91 of the Code of the City of Yonkers entitled “Private Collectors”. (Positive Fiscal Impact.) All Councilmembers.) Moved to Legislation & Codes Committee for further discussion.

3. Resolution – Urging New York State to complete paving of Central Avenue. (Neutral Fiscal Impact.) (All Councilmembers.) – Moved to Council Agenda of March 23, 2021 for a vote.

4. Resolution – To adopt as complete a Draft Generic Environmental Impact Statement (“DGEIS”) pursuant to the State Environmental Quality Review Act (“SEQRA”) for adoption of a Master Plan Amendment, the amendment of Chapter 43 of the Code of the City of Yonkers, commonly known as the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Yonkers and the accompanying Zoning Map including review of the Ginsberg Development Company proposal in regard to proposed actions affecting the Ludlow Street Corridor Study Area. (Neutral Fiscal Impact.) (Councilmembers Pineda-Isaac, Williams, and Diaz.) – Moved to Council Agenda of March 23, 2021 for a vote.

I encourage Yonkers city residents to keep up with these items to stay current on what is happening in our city! As a friendly reminder, City Council meetings will continue to be held virtually for the time being.