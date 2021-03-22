Yonkers Economic Development Corporation (YEDC) – Audit Committee – Thursday, March 25, 2021 Scheduled for 10am EST

P U B L I C H E A R I N G N O T I C E

YONKERS, NY — March 21, 2021 — Because of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency and State and Federal bans on large meetings or gatherings and pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 220.1 issued on March 12, 2020 suspending the Open Meetings Law, the Yonkers Economic Development Corp. Audit Committee Meeting scheduled for March 25, 2021 will be held electronically via conference call instead of a public meeting open for the public to attend in person.

Members of the public please call into the meeting:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81557225734?pwd=bGNaMi9NN3p4T3l0Ym5NLzFmRmhzdz09

Meeting ID: 815 5722 5734

Passcode: 205403

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,81557225734#,,,,,,0#,,205403# US (New York)

+13017158592,,81557225734#,,,,,,0#,,205403# US (Washington D.C)

Dial by your location

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Meeting ID: 815 5722 5734

Passcode: 205403

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kZWGuSrQR

Please visit: www.yedcorp.com for notice

Link to Agenda:

http://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/YEDC-Audit-Agenda.pdf

SOURCE: Fiona Rodriguez, Administrative Assistant, Yonkers Industrial Development Agency, 470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200, Yonkers, New York 10701, T: 914-509-8651 F: 914-509-8650