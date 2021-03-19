Yonkers Industrial Development Agency Regular Board of Directors Meeting – Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Public Notice

YONKERS INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

REGULAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

Will be held on:

Thursday, March 25, 2021

At 1:00 p.m.

Because of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency and State and Federal bans on large meetings or gatherings and pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 220.1 issued on March 12, 2020 suspending the Open Meetings Law, the Yonkers IDA Board Meeting scheduled for March 25, 2021 will be held electronically via conference call instead of a public meeting open for the public to attend in person.

Members of the public please call into board meeting:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82581846700?pwd=VjJWZFdhc0IzRDY3aDJXTjZLQzM0dz09

Meeting ID: 825 8184 6700

Passcode: 349463

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,82581846700#,,,,*349463# US (New York)

+13017158592,,82581846700#,,,,*349463# US (Washington DC)

Dial by your location

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Meeting ID: 825 8184 6700

Passcode: 349463

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcQ04V5Pto

Please visit: www.yonkersida.com for notice

Link to Agenda:

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/IDA-Draft-Agenda-3-25-2021.pdf

# # # # #

SOURCE: Fiona Rodriguez, Administrative Assistant, Yonkers Industrial Development Agency, 470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200, Yonkers, New York 10701. T: 914-509-8651, F: 914-509-8650, www.yonkersida.com.