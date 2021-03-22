Yonkers Mayor Spano to Address the City of Yonkers in Annual State of the Cty on March 25th in Virtual Presentation

Premiering at 7PM @MayorMikeSpano on Facebook

YONKERS, NY – March 22, 2021 – Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today announced his annual State of the City address will be held on Thursday, March 25, premiering at 7:00 pm online @MayorMikeSpano on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MayorMikeSpano).

“I look forward to residents tuning in to my address as I brief them on the most recent economic, social, business, and educational conditions of our City,” saidMayor Spano. “We have made great strides over the past nine years, with exciting plans on the horizon. I plan to outline ways in which my administration is continuing to move Yonkers forward by reinvigorating our schools, neighborhoods, and businesses.”

Mayor Spano added, “Similar to the rest of the world, Yonkers was hit with a pandemic that pushed our city to its limits, but we came out stronger than ever on the other side, proving we are Yonkers strong. I look forward to sharing with you our outstanding efforts.”

Residents also will be able to view Mayor Spano’s address locally on television channel 39 (FiOS) and channel 78 (Cablevision) and on www.yonkersny.gov.

