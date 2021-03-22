Yonkers Mayor Spano to Address the City of Yonkers in Annual State of the Cty on March 25th in Virtual Presentation

Premiering at 7PM @MayorMikeSpano on Facebook
YONKERS, NY – March 22, 2021 – Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today announced his annual State of the City address will be held on Thursday, March 25, premiering at 7:00 pm online @MayorMikeSpano on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MayorMikeSpano).
“I look forward to residents tuning in to my address as I brief them on the most recent economic, social, business, and educational conditions of our City,” saidMayor Spano. “We have made great strides over the past nine years, with exciting plans on the horizon. I plan to outline ways in which my administration is continuing to move Yonkers forward by reinvigorating our schools, neighborhoods, and businesses.”
Mayor Spano added, “Similar to the rest of the world, Yonkers was hit with a pandemic that pushed our city to its limits, but we came out stronger than ever on the other side, proving we are Yonkers strong. I look forward to sharing with you our outstanding efforts.”
Residents also will be able to view Mayor Spano’s address locally on television channel 39 (FiOS) and channel 78 (Cablevision) and on www.yonkersny.gov.
###
SOURCE: Christina Gilmartin | Communications Director | Office of the Mayor | City Hall
Hopefully the speech writers won’t put in too many hard words. In one of the speeches from years ago, he couldn’t pronounce “trolley barn”. He kept saying, “Charlie barn”.
Mayor Spano stop with the false narrative-how many jobs have we lost?-no more Sears, no more Modells, no more REI, no more Lord & Taylor just to name a few-then there are the smaller places of business that cease to exist but we get your constant horseshit-don’t who is the bigger liar you or Horseface Cuomo.
The mayor should explain why he and city council are continuously raising taxes. We have the highest paid Fire Dept and there are no fires like decades ago. DPW workers who couldn’t pass an exam if they’re lives depended on it. Also, a former Mayor making a six figure salary because he makes the clan nervous. Parking Authority rates constantly going up like never before under this guy.