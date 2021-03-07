Yonkers Police Arrest and Charge Bronx Man for Fatal Warburton Avenue Shooting

YONKERS, NY — March 6, 2021 —On Friday, March 5th, 2021, at approximately 8:58 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to 157 Warburton Avenue on a report of a shooting incident. Upon arrival officers located a male victim in the first-floor hallway down on the floor in a lifeless state with an apparent gunshot wound to the head; he was pronounced deceased at scene. Officers cordoned-off the area and a criminal investigation was initiated.

Officers at the scene quickly identified a person-of-interest who fled the location in a white BMW sedan; the suspect’s information was broadcast Citywide and to neighboring jurisdictions.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit responded to Warburton Avenue to process the scene, speaking with subjects and witnesses, canvassing for surveillance video, and recovering forensic and ballistic evidence.

Within an hour of the incident, Mount Vernon Police located the suspect’s vehicle in the City of Mount Vernon, several blocks away from his residence in The Bronx. Yonkers Police unmarked Pattern Crimes units conducted a surveillance of the area, and shortly thereafter the suspect was observed attempting to leave in his vehicle. Officers initiated a felony car- stop, during which time the suspect vehicle struck an unmarked Yonkers Police vehicle in an apparent failed attempt to flee before he was taken into custody without further incident. There were no reported injuries to any parties.

Police Commissioner John J. Mueller stated, “There is no more heinous an act than the murder of a human being – multiple lives are destroyed in the aftermath and in this case a child is left without a father. It is our charge that we deliver those who perpetrate the ultimate violence into the Criminal Justice System where they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and bring justice for the victim’s family. I applaud the outstanding efforts of our Police Officers, Detectives, and law enforcement partners for effecting this arrest in short order and removing a dangerous person from our communities.”

The suspect is identified as Alexis D. Rose, a 35-year-old resident of Hill Avenue in The Bronx. ROSE was arrested and charged with one count of Murder 2, a Class A-I Violent Felony in the New York State Penal Law; he is expected to be arraigned in Yonkers Criminal Court today. The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim is identified as Shaun D. Hutchinson, a 41-year-old resident of Oregon Street in Easton, Pennsylvania. The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department offers its sincere condolences to his family and friends.

NOTE: Booking charges are merely accusations and the defendant(s) are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Detective Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos | Yonkers Police Headquarters | 104 South Broadway, Yonkers NY 10701