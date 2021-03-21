Yonkers Police Department Promotions Held on Thursday, March 19, 2021

YONKER, NY — March 21, 2021 — First Deputy Mayor Jim Cavanaugh and Police Commissioner John J. Mueller presided over March 19, 2021  promotion and appointment ceremony which was held in the historic Ceremonial Courtroom in Yonkers City Hall. The First Deputy Mayor and Commissioner were proud to elevate nine members to positions of higher authority and assignments within the Department. The ceremony was held in the limited presence of family and friends. Congratulations to all and best wishes on your new assignments!

Appointed to Detective Captain:

Captain Ralph Carozza

Appointed to Detective Lieutenant:

Lieutenant Dean Orgera

Promoted to Lieutenant:

Sergeant Christina Zenkewich

Sergeant Zachary Koch

Promoted to Sergeant:

Police Officer Trevor Goff

Police Officer Paul Betti

Detective Specialist Sean Rudolph

Appointed to Detective:

Police Officer Joseph Parrella

Police Officer Robert Metz

