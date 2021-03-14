Yonkers Police Department Statement on Livingston Avenue Shooting Incident

YONKERS, NY – March 14, 2021 — On Saturday, March 13th, 2021, at approximately 10:55 AM, members of the Yonkers Police Department were dispatched to 11 Livingston Avenue to check on the welfare of a male subject on a report that the subject had made threats to an employee of an insurance company. Several minutes later the first 3rd Precinct units arrived on scene.

Upon approaching the house, officers made verbal contact with the male subject who appeared agitated and refused them entry into the home; he made verbal threats to the officers, including that he was armed with a “5.56”, a reference to a rifle caliber. Officers took cover outside the home and requested additional resources. Backup units responded including members of the Emergency Service Unit and Crisis Negotiation Team and setup outside the subject’s home. The subject continued to make numerous verbal threats to kill police; he refused multiple orders to comply and peacefully exit his home. The area was cordoned-off and residents were advised to shelter in place for their safety. Crisis Negotiators attempted to contact the male and his family to resolve the situation. Information was developed that he was most likely home alone with a family pet.

Approximately one-half hour after the first unit arrived, the male subject fired several times at police; officers returned fire. Crisis Negotiators continued to make numerous attempts to contact the subject to no avail. After several hours of no communication with the subject, members of the Emergency Service Unit entered the home. The subject was discovered deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head; an AR-15 style assault weapon was located next to his body. The scene was secured, and criminal and internal investigations were initiated.

The male subject is identified as Peter KASTSARIDIS, a 50-year-old resident of 11 Livingston Avenue. KASTSARIDIS was known to Yonkers Police, and had an active warrant for his arrest stemming from an incident on March 1st of this year, where it is alleged that KASTSARIDIS menaced a neighbor with a handgun.

To further the Yonkers Police Department’s commitment to openness and transparency, the Department has voluntarily transferred primary responsibility for the investigation of this incident to the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

Police Commissioner John J. Mueller stated, “I am incredibly proud of the actions of our Police Officers and Supervisors during this incident – their professionalism and courage in the line-of-fire is why we call them heroes; to confront danger and protect their communities is the highest calling in public service; they serve as examples for us all. As this is an open investigation in regard to our officers being fired upon and returning fire, the Westchester County Department of Public Safety will be the lead agency with respect to the investigation. By having outside agencies review our practices and actions, we reinforce the trust our community has placed in us. I look forward to working with them and reviewing their findings.”

KASTSARIDIS will be received by the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination. No police officers or area residents were reported injured by gunfire; however, several members of the Department were placed off-duty for evaluation. The number of shots discharged by both KASTSARIDIS and officers is subject to investigation. Utility power in the neighborhood was temporarily suspended during the course of this event but has since been restored. The family pet was returned to relatives. Additional information may be released as it becomes available.

The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department would like to thank the community for their cooperation and support during this incident.

###

SOURCE: Detective Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos | Yonkers Police Headquarters | 104 South Broadway, Yonkers NY 10701