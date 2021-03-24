Man Faces $10,000 Fine for Illegal Dumping in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, NY – March 24, 2021 — CHRISTOPHER CURRY was arrested Sunday at police headquarters and charged with a town code violation. He was accused of leaving a large, broken desk at the end of Decatur Road on February 20. If found guilty, Curry faces a fine up to $10,000. The Town Court has scheduled a hearing for Curry on April 13 at 4 p.m.

Supervisor Matt Slater said illegal dumping is an offense against all of Yorktown.

“Our residents and employees work hard to keep our neighborhoods clean and beautiful. The Town Board invested in more litter cameras, which proved to be essential in this particular crime and should send a strong message to anyone thinking about disrespecting our community in this way. Our police and code enforcers will go to great lengths to prosecute anyone suspected of this crime,” said Supervisor Matt Slater.

To raise awareness about littering and dumping, the Town Board issued a letter to commercial property owners on March 12th reminding them that everyone plays a role in eliminating blight by properly maintaining properties. Resident Dan Strauss has been a vocal advocate for holding commercial property owners accountable for the state of their parking lots.

“The Town Code empowers our Building Department to enforce these important laws. There are substantial fines associated with non-compliance, which have and which will be imposed,” stated the letter from the Town Board.

# # #

Contact: Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater, 914-962-5722, ext. 201, or mslater@yorktownny.org