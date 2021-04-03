WESTCHESTER, COUNTY, NY — April 21, 2021 — The e-market is full of competition; survival for the fittest if we may, or in this case, the ‘most innovative’. It’s in this quest to secure and preserve customers that many companies are adapting and developing new User Interfaces (UI) for better User Experience (UX). Multiple factors come into play in determining who wins the hearts of the customers. And yes, just as people may have favorite physical stores; perhaps for closeness and customer friendliness, in the same way, a shopper’s perception of an online market hugely affects their patronage. Here are a few ways to boost your e-commerce experience for more effective returns.

Digital Tools

Now, this is one of the critical trends to note. For instance, analysts predict that 72.9% of sales this year would be from mobile app purchases. Thus, Businesses without mobile apps are practically signing up to lose valuable customers. Shoppers are seeking user-friendly apps that’ll make the shopping experience less complicated and easier to monitor and manage without the multiple interruptions online site surfing brings.

Hence, multiple clients have sought to design User Interfaces that are easy to access and not confusing to utilize. Navigation clues and app usage guides are some of the inclusions that have been of great help, especially to elderly users (who are one of the major beneficiaries of this mobile app feature as they may not be too used to their operations). Or even new features that manage your evidence of payment and convert to pdf for easier storage and printing.

Storing User Data

The Information Architecture Institute defines Information architecture (IA) as the practice of helping people understand their environments to find what they’re searching for from the real world as well as online much easier. It’s more of a system that helps you collect customer purchase information; such as previously bought items and most frequent item searches, to be able to predict customers’ interests and likes.

Customers these days have no objections to you storing their purchase data for future reference. In essence, they want you to have an idea of what they like, so you could make suggestions to them on what you think they’d want. Many online stores like Alibaba, Nordstrom, Bonobos, and Walgreen amongst others, have taken advantage of this in their sales method; they make suggestions to you based on user preference info gathered from previous purchase data.

Creating Virtual Experience

One major challenge customers have with online shopping is the absence of the actual feel and thrill that live shopping brings. Customers want to be able to try on sizes, see the actual shapes and colors, check out product details, and of course, ask questions! An attempt to recreate the live shopping experience has been the advent and adoption of Artificial Intelligence into Digital Marketing Technology. These offer features that give customers a more engaging User Experience. Features such as Customer service chat-bars connected to rapid response automated chatbots (found quite helpful for instances where staff are not sufficient to keep on-dial).

Also, in the bid to connect more with the emotions of customers, some companies have inducted the use of high-Tech features like Virtual Reality (VR), through which with VR headsets, clients and customers can explore the e-markets in virtual form, right at the comfort of their homes. Imagine browsing yourself through virtual racks of shoes, clothing, and groceries. Online Stores currently making use of this tech include Alibaba and IKEA (World’s leading furniture retailers).

If you are interested in hiring someone to help you with handling your e-commerce business, you might consider partnering with a global PEO, such as NHGlobal Partners, who will find the right talent for you. This way, you will have an entire team ready to assist you in creating the best virtual experience for the customers.

Final word

With the present inclinations of the global economy being indeterminate, every company is putting all in to ensure customer satisfaction, so as not to lose clienteles and in hope of even broadening their target market. And although even before the Covid global pandemic outbreak and consecutive lockdowns, customers had already begun to incline towards digital marketing/online shopping because of its ease of access. The lock-downs only made its demand rise higher (as it aided hygiene preservation and adherence to Covid Regulation Protocols). Regardless of this, analysts predict that the demands for and inclinations to e-commerce would continue to grow, even after society normalizes. Hence the need for these new company UI/UX improvements, that are practically revolutionizing the online customer experience.