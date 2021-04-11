GREENBURGH, NY — April 10, 2021 — Black Lives Matter is a movement that started because of racism and hate. Anti-Semitic graffiti, Anti-Asian bias, crimes and harassment against the Asian community, hatred by some against Muslims, among many other acts of hate and bias demand we come up with a plan to combat bias, hatred, and racism.

Many victims of hate crimes don’t know who to complain to or may be reluctant to file complaints against those who are participating in acts of hate, racism

I suggest that the Greenburgh Human Rights Committee, working with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, and the Westchester County Human Rights Commission, consider a lawn sign campaign with phone numbers of the DA’s Hate Crimes Unit or the County Human Rights Commission. The signs could be placed throughout the Town of Greenburgh so as to encourage people to report incidents of hate crimes. The Westchester County District Attorney’s office set up a Hate Crimes Hotline: (914) 995-8477.

We might want to consider inviting students to help design the lawn signs. Getting students involved at a young age, we could promote a contest where winners’ lawn signs would be used. We could honor the students who wins at a Town Board meeting.

I believe that more people would report incidents with this strategy. And, as a town we would be sending a strong message to the community that Greenburgh won’t tolerate any form of hatred or racism.

