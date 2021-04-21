Bronxville Mayor Mary Marvin Endorses James Nolan for Westchester County Legislator – District 15

“James is the definition of a public servant. He has quietly and selflessly organized over 50 food and PPE drives as he steadfastly cares for his neighbors on a daily basis. His love of neighbor and all things local is an inspiration to me.” Mayor Mary Marvin (R-Bronxville).
“I’m happy to have America’s favorite Mayor’s endorsement for my bid for Westchester County Legislator, District 15. Mayor Marvin has worked diligently for residents living in Bronxville. From her commitment to keep her constituents informed through the use of local media to her steadfast leadership during the Coronavirus pandemic. I plan on bringing the Mayor Marvin model to White Plains when elected County Legislator!”

