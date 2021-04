City of Yonkers Planning Board – Michael J. Spano, Mayor; Roman Kozicky, Chairman

Planning Board Agenda

PLANNING BOARD AGENDA YONKERS, NEW YORK

YONKERS, NY — April 8, 2021 — PURSUANT TO GOVERNOR CUOMO’S EXECUTIVE ORDER 202.1 THE CITY OF YONKERS PLANNING BOARD IS CONDUCTING THE WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14, 2021 MEETING AT 5:30 P.M. AS A DISTANCE/VIRTUAL MEETING.

THERE WILL BE NO IN-PERSON ATTENDANCE AT THIS MEETING.

THE MEETING WILL BE TELEVISED AND/ OR ON A VIRTUAL MEETING PLATFORM. FOR INFORMATION ON HOW TO ATTEND THE VIRTUAL MEETING CHECK IN AT WWW.YONKERSNY.GOV

**PLEASE NOTE: ANY MATTER REQUIRING A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HEARD AFTER 7 P.M. ITEMS MAY BE TAKEN OUT OF ORDER TO ACCOMMODATE PUBLIC COMMENT OR AS THE BOARD DEEMS NECESSARY. **

MINUTES:

OLD BUSINESS: SITE PLAN REVIEW

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR PLANNING BOARD MEETING HELD ON MARCH 10, 2021.

2. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF 6 STORY 65 UNIT RESIDENTIAL BUILDING AT BLOCK: 4450 LOT: 145 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 70 SALISBURY ROAD PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE

STEVE ACCINELLI, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

3. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR THE RECONSTRUCTION OF THE EXISTING PARKING LOT AT BLOCK: 2073 LOT: 1 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 470 NEPPERHAN AVENUE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE

STEPHEN VENERUSO, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

4. SITE PLAN REVIEW AND SPECIAL USE PERMIT APPLICATION FOR A PROPOSED CONVENIENCE STORE AND GAS STATION AT BLOCK: 3039 LOTS: 22.23 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 1055 AKA 1061 NEPPERHAN AVENUE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE VII AND ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE

JAMES GIBBONS, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PUBLIC HEARING- CLOSED

C. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

5. REVIEW OF PREVIOUSLY APPROVED SITE PLAN AND SPECIAL USE PERMIT TO OPERATE A CONVENIENCE STORE IN CONJUNCTION WITH AUTOMOBILE SERVICE STATION AT BLOCK: 2305 LOT: 23 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 146 TUCKAHOE ROAD PURSUANT TO ARTICLE VII AND ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE

JORGE HERNANDEZ, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING- OPEN

PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

6. SITE PLAN REVIEW AND SPECIAL USE PERMIT APPLICATION FOR A PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE EXISTING PLANNED URBAN REDEVELOPMENT (PUR) AT BLOCK: 2600 LOT: 1 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 1 VAN DER DONCK STREET (HUDSON PARK I) PURSUANT TO ARTICLE VII AND ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE

DAVID STEINMETZ, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PUBLIC HEARING- CLOSED

C. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

7. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR SITE IMPROVEMENTS AND LIGHTING UPGRADE AT BLOCK: 3395 LOT: 45 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 498 ODELL AVENUE (WELLS FARGO) PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE

AMANDA HENSE, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

8. SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR SITE IMPROVEMENTS AND LIGHTING UPGRADE AT BLOCK: 4852 LOT: 1 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 2290 CENTRAL PARK AVENUE (WELLS FARGO) PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE

AMANDA HENSE, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

NEW BUSINESS:

ZONING

10. ORDINANCE TEXT AMENDMENT/MAP CHANGE

SITE PLAN REVIEW AND SPECIAL USE PERMIT APPLICATION FOR A 24-HOUR USE AT BLOCK: 3182 LOT: 10 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 1200

NEPPERHAN AVENUE (MCDONALD’S) PURSUANT TO ARTICLE VII AND ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE

KEITH BROWN, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

13. REVIEW PETITION FROM L & A RE ACQUISITIONS LLC FOR ZONING ORDINANCE TEXT AMENDMENT AND ZONING MAP CHANGE AT:

I. BLOCK: 3535 LOT: 84 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 120 ODELL AVENUE FROM AN “S-100” DISTRICT TO AN “OL” DISTRICT

II. BLOCK: 3535 LOT: 68 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 967 NORTH BROADWAY FROM AN “S-100” DISTRICT TO AN “OL” DISTRICT III. BLOCK: 3535 LOT: 100 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 951 NORTH BROADWAY FROM AN “S-100” DISTRICT TO AN “OL” DISTRICT ON THE PROPERTIES KNOWN AS ADIRA AT THE RIVERSIDE REHABILITATION AND NURSING CENTER, AND ST. JOHN’S RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL

ANTHONY GIOFFRE III, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL A. PLANNING BOARD RECOMMENDATION

SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR A NEW STANDBY GENERATOR TO POWER A SCIENCE LABORATORY AT BLOCK: 5309 LOT:

1 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 976 KIMBALL AVENUE (SARAH LAWRENCE COLLEGE) PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE

CHRISTOPHER HARTNETT, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR AMENDMENT TO THE PREVIOUSLY APPROVED APPLICATION TO INSTALL A PAD-MOUNTED STANDBY GENERATOR AND ASSOCIATED SITE IMPROVEMENTS AT BLOCK: 493 LOTS: 65 & 27 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 35 VARK STREET AND 127 SOUTH BROADWAY (MARY THE QUEEN SUPPORTIVE HOUSING) PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE

JAMES VENERUSO, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: ZONING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR A BUILDING ADDITION AND ASSOCIATED SITE IMPROVEMENTS AT BLOCK: 4453 LOTS: 137-166 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 589 TUCKAHOE ROAD (HARBOR FREIGHT) PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE

MATTHEW BRUTON, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

OTHER BUSINESS 15.

SITE PLAN REVIEW FOR THE INSTALLATION OF A NEW POLE SIGN AT BLOCK: 2024 LOT: 42 ON THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 70 ASHBURTON AVENUE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE IX OF THE YONKERS ZONING ORDINANCE ALDAIR NAVA, REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PROPOSAL

A. SEQRA: UNLISTED ACTION

LEAD AGENCY: PLANNING BOARD

B. PLANNING BOARD REVIEW

CORRESPONDENCE

HELD OVER FOR FURTHER REVIEW

 AMS DOWNTOWN ZONING PETITION – HELD OVER DURING DEIS PREPARATION

 70 JACKSON STREET AND 58 GROSHON AVENUE- HELD OVER PENDING APPROVAL FROM ZBA

 155 SAW MILL RIVER ROAD (UHAUL)- HELD OVER PENDING REVISED PLANS

 1969 CENTRAL PARK AVENUE- HELD OVER PENDING APPROVAL FROM ZBA

SOURCE: City of Yonkers Planning Board | Mayor Michael J. Spano | Chairman Roman Kozicky | 87 Nepperhan Avenue | Room 320 | Yonkers, New York 10701 | Tel: 914-377-6552 | Fax: 914-377-6552.