Collins-Bellamy Blasts Mike Khader for Using a Taxpayer Funded Employee to Perform Personal Political Errands

YONKERS, NY — April 13, 2021 — Yonkers City Council President candidate Lakisha Collins-Bellamy blasted incumbent Council President Michael Khader yesterday for using a taxpayer-funded employee to prepare court papers trying to knock Collins-Bellamy off of the ballot.
“This reeks of corruption,” said Collins-Bellamy, “This is the kind of insider dealing that people are truly sick and tired of.”
At issue is Jeffrey Buss, who is paid $60,000 a year to assist Khader in handling City Council legislation. Khader and Buss also maintain offices in the same 733 Yonkers Avenue office building. Although Buss’s position with the Council is part-time, Collins-Bellamy said mixing official and political duties is wrong.
“Mr. Buss is paid $60,000 a year plus fringe benefits to do the people’s business at the City Council,” said Collins-Bellamy, adding, “Mike Khader should not also be using him to perform his personal political errands.”
Buss filed papers in Westchester County Supreme Court on behalf of Khader ally Hala Ghazal objecting to the Working Families Party’s endorsement of Collins-Bellamy. Besides challenging Khader in the upcoming Democratic Party primary, Collins-Bellamy was also chosen over Khader by the Working Families Party’s nominating committee.
“This is exactly the kind of taxpayer abuse I am pledging to stop,” said Collins-Bellamy.” Taxes are high enough without politicians using their employees to perform political errands. Even if an employee is part-time, he or she should not be used for political court appearances,” she said, “It just doesn’t pass the sniff test.”
Collins-Bellamy, an attorney, is a life-long Yonkers resident who also serves on the Yonkers Board of Education.
Someone needs to comb through Mike Khader six figure campaign account and see all of the pay for play cronies.
Jeff Buss is a real estate attorney and his partner Tom Smith works a real estate developer in downtown Yonkers.
This is stinky
Resign Michael khader
“Mr. Buss is paid $60,000 a year plus fringe benefits to do the people’s business at the City Council,”
He doesn’t even do the people’s business. Khader only hires people that he could personally benefit by.
I wish Yonkers had a Independent Inspector General to weed out abuse and corruption.
Sir kader has shared space with Jeff Buss who he employs? How much rent does he pay to sir Buss? We demand to see canceled checks and amounts that have been paid to sir Buss from sir kader. Is he getting a discounted rate because he presently employs him on the board of council? This stinks!
City hall is disgusting with stories like these
Also is it true that ……. since you suggested the scenario, you probably know the answer. If you are concerned in any manner, contact the alleged people over which you inquire. Kindly, Hezi
This reeks corruption
The whole staff does politics on taxpayers time. There are staff members who never show up to the office. I hope the DA looks into this.
Just curious what does being a life-long Yonkers resident have to do with anything?
Buss contributes tens of thousands of dollars to Khader’s campaign. Buss was also involved in the shenanigans in Mount Vernon.
Yonkers needs to get rid of Jeff Buss and Smith, Buss . Jacobs.