Collins-Bellamy Blasts Mike Khader for Using a Taxpayer Funded Employee to Perform Personal Political Errands

YONKERS, NY — April 13, 2021 — Yonkers City Council President candidate Lakisha Collins-Bellamy blasted incumbent Council President Michael Khader yesterday for using a taxpayer-funded employee to prepare court papers trying to knock Collins-Bellamy off of the ballot.

“This reeks of corruption,” said Collins-Bellamy, “This is the kind of insider dealing that people are truly sick and tired of.”

At issue is Jeffrey Buss, who is paid $60,000 a year to assist Khader in handling City Council legislation. Khader and Buss also maintain offices in the same 733 Yonkers Avenue office building. Although Buss’s position with the Council is part-time, Collins-Bellamy said mixing official and political duties is wrong.

“Mr. Buss is paid $60,000 a year plus fringe benefits to do the people’s business at the City Council,” said Collins-Bellamy, adding, “Mike Khader should not also be using him to perform his personal political errands.”

Buss filed papers in Westchester County Supreme Court on behalf of Khader ally Hala Ghazal objecting to the Working Families Party’s endorsement of Collins-Bellamy. Besides challenging Khader in the upcoming Democratic Party primary, Collins-Bellamy was also chosen over Khader by the Working Families Party’s nominating committee.

“This is exactly the kind of taxpayer abuse I am pledging to stop,” said Collins-Bellamy.” Taxes are high enough without politicians using their employees to perform political errands. Even if an employee is part-time, he or she should not be used for political court appearances,” she said, “It just doesn’t pass the sniff test.”

Collins-Bellamy, an attorney, is a life-long Yonkers resident who also serves on the Yonkers Board of Education.

