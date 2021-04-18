Community Housing Innovations Offering Rent and Utility Assistance for Westchester Families

Payments for up to four months of back rent or utility payments available



WHITE PLAINS, NY – April 17, 2021 — Low-income families in Westchester County who are having difficulty paying their rent or utilities because of COVID-19-related income loss may be eligible for financial help.

Community Housing Innovations (CHI) is offering cash payments for back rent and utilities through its Westchester Eviction Prevention Program, funded by Westchester County. Eligible families must meet income and geographic restrictions.

“The eviction moratorium has been extended nationwide, but most landlords will seek full payment once the moratorium is lifted,” said Julie Stern, Director of Homeownership Programs for CHI. Even renters who don’t currently owe back rent because of the moratorium should apply, she said.

In addition, the program will help renters who have been unable to pay their utility bills (electricity, heat, water) due to COVID.

To be eligible, applicants must meet the following income limitations based on household size:

One person: household income of no more than $44,050

Two people: household income of no more than $50,350

Three people: household income of no more than $56,650

Four people: household income of no more than $62,900

Five people: household income of no more than $67,950

Six people: household income of no more than $73,000

Applicants must be within 21 days of eviction or utility shut-off (or both), and must not owe back rent due before April 1, 2020 or utility bills due before March 15, 2021. The maximum payment is four months of back rent or utility payments (or both). Payments will be made directly to landlords, management companies, and utility providers.

This program is open to residents of the following communities in Westchester County: Ardsley, Bedford, Briarcliff Manor, Buchanan, Cortlandt, Croton-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Elmsford, Greenburgh, Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington, Lewisboro, Mamaroneck Town (except Village of Larchmont), Mamaroneck Village, Mount Kisco, New Castle, North Salem, Ossining Town, Ossining Village, Peekskill, Pelham, Pleasantville, Port Chester, Rye Brook, Rye Town, Scarsdale, Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, Tuckahoe, and Yorktown.

For complete details on the Westchester Eviction Prevention Program at CHI, please visit www.communityhousing.org/programs/westchester-eviction-prevention/, email CHIcounseling@communityhousing.org or call Greg at (914) 595-0992.

About Community Housing Innovations, Inc.

Founded in 1991, Community Housing Innovations, Inc. (CHI) is a nonprofit affordable housing and social services agency serving Westchester, the Hudson Valley and Long Island. CHI provides housing and human services that support social and economic independence. Programs include emergency and transitional housing; permanent housing; homeownership counseling, education, and down payment assistance; foreclosure prevention education; and development of fair and affordable housing. For more information, visit www.communityhousing.org.

SOURCE: Paul A. Stermer | Director of Development and Communications | Community Housing Innovations, Inc. | 75 South Broadway, Suite 340 | White Plains, NY 10601 – Email: pstermer@communityhousing.org – Office: (914) 683-1010, ext. 1284.